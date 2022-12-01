RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,550,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,679,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after buying an additional 865,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 245,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter.

KYN opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

