RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.