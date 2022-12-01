RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $194.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.18 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $614.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

