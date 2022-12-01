Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 78,408 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

