Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.77

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $27.78. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 315 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHUHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.