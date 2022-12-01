River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.40

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.40 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 49.40 ($0.59). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.59), with a volume of 1,318,314 shares trading hands.

River and Mercantile Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.90.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

