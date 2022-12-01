Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,134 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robert Half International Stock Up 3.4 %

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.