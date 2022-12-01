Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,303.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Rocket Companies by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 390,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 147,682 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 57.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

