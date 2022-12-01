Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,759 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 281.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.