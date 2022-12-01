Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $410,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $182.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.90.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

