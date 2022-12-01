Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $618,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

