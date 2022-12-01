Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $528,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 301,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 45.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 34.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 131,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

