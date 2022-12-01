Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $441.00. 4,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,674. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.35 and its 200 day moving average is $405.86. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.