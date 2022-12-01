Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at about $7,883,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter worth about $4,930,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter worth about $986,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter worth about $9,241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 27.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.