Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys New Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 76,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,489 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $70,330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 10,324.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after acquiring an additional 546,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $39,607,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

