Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 25,411 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,411 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 51.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

