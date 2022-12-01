Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.61% from the company’s previous close.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Splunk stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

