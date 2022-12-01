Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $105.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. Cowen reduced their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.55.

Splunk stock opened at $77.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

