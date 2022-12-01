Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.28. 82,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.