Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.28. 82,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.