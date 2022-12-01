Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$151.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays to C$151.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RY. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.58.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$134.62. 953,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,119. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$126.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$733,464.87. Insiders have sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.