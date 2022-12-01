Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$151.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays to C$151.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RY. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.58.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$134.62. 953,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,119. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$126.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$126.48.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
