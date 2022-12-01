Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$138.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$129.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$134.57. 1,099,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,404. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$186.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.48.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$733,464.87. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

