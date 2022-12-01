Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Price Target Lowered to 500.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 575.00 to 500.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ROYUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Unibrew A/S from 665.00 to 445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYUF remained flat at $66.60 during trading on Thursday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $66.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.