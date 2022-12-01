Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading 2.2% Higher

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.33. 637,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,474,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Rumble Stock Down 7.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Rumble Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUM. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 13.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

Further Reading

