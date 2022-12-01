Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Down 4.3%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 105,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 41,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Salazar Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

