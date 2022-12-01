Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Lloyd Park LLC

Lloyd Park LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.6% of Lloyd Park LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $15.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.71. The stock had a trading volume of 775,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,613. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $299.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a PE ratio of 268.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average is $164.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

