Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $160.25 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $299.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 296.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

