Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.92-$4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.99 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.35-1.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.44.

NYSE CRM traded down $15.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.87. 305,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987,613. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $299.27. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 268.28, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 33.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

