Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.932-8.032 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.04 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.92-$4.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $16.49 on Thursday, reaching $143.76. The company had a trading volume of 596,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average is $164.42. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.28, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $299.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

