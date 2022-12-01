Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.91.

CRM opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $299.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.42.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

