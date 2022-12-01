Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.91.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 5.7 %

Salesforce stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.42. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $299.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.