Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $160.25, but opened at $149.47. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Salesforce shares last traded at $144.87, with a volume of 305,702 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Salesforce Trading Down 9.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 268.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
