Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.26 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.16 EPS.

Shares of IOT stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 1,656,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,660. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $31.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386 over the last three months. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

