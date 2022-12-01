Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Shares Down 0.2%

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.22 ($6.41) and last traded at €6.26 ($6.45). 318,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.27 ($6.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.80) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.05) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.36) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.19) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.70) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.54.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.