Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the October 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

