Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 490,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,525 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 211,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 69,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,268. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.