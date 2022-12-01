Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 93,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $54.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.