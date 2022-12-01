Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 13.3% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $458,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock remained flat at $60.63 on Thursday. 16,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,505. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

