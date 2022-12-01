Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 601,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $81.22.

