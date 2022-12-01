Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,739. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

