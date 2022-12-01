ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Down 44.6% in November

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the October 31st total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

Shares of SCOB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,148. The firm has a market cap of $433.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of -0.02. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth $67,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth $137,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $140,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

