ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Down 44.6% in November

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the October 31st total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance
Shares of SCOB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,148. The firm has a market cap of $433.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of -0.02. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.
ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScION Tech Growth II
ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile
ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.
