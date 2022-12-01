ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading Up 1.6%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
ScoZinc Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64.
About ScoZinc Mining
ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.