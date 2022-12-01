Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRMU. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2,081.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,875,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,628,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,375,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCRMU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,693. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

