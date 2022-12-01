SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SEAC remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Thursday. 111,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.03. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Featured Articles

