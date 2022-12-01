Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Short Interest Down 29.4% in November

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition alerts:

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SCMA remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

About Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.