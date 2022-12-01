Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

Seaport Global Acquisition II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,870. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaport Global Acquisition II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

