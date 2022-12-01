Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 32.9% in November

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Secom Price Performance
SOMLY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $19.45.
About Secom
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Secom (SOMLY)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.