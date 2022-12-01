Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 32.9% in November

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SOMLY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $19.45.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

