Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,677,000 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the October 31st total of 660,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.9 days.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

