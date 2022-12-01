SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.69–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.34 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.28)-($0.24) EPS.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

SCWX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 119,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,994. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $596.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.93.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SecureWorks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

