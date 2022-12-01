SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.28–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.00 million-$112.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.77 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.69–$0.63 EPS.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
SecureWorks stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 119,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,994. The stock has a market cap of $596.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.93. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
