Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.86 million. Semtech also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.
SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.92.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. Semtech has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
